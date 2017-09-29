Dominican High School picks up Homecoming win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITEFISH BAY--It was Homecoming at Dominican High School, and the football team made sure the home fans went away happy. The Knights took the 20 to 9 lead at half. Shoreland Lutheran looking to come back, but that's when the Knights Sean Dlugopolski picks it off and goes 80 yards for the score. Pacers still trying to come back, as Noah Ahles finds John Marshall, He makes the catch after it was tipped and scores. But Dominican is able to pull away in the 4th quarter for the win.

Shoreland Lutheran 17

Dominican 40

Final