ESPN report: Packers RB Ty Montgomery’s injury not as bad as Green Bay thought

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers RB Ty Montgomery may play in Dallas, after a hard hit took him out of Thursday’s game against the Chicago Bears — according to a new report.

ESPN’s Ryan Schefter tweeted Friday, Montgomery’s rib injury isn’t as bad as the team originally thought, per a source.

“Montgomery is day to day and could play vs. Dallas.”

Turns out Packers RB Ty Montgomery’s rib injury is not as bad as GB thought, per source. Montgomery is day to day and could play vs. Dallas. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2017

Montgomery had five carries for 28 yards on the opening series of the game before leaving with about 10 minutes left in the first quarter.

The Packers are set to take on the Cowboys on Sunday, October 8th.