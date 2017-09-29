Fall leaf pickup in Milwaukee begins October 1 🍂

MILWAUKEE — It’s that time of year again where the leaves are falling and Milwaukee residents can start raking their leaves to the curb beginning Sunday, October 1st and it goes through Wednesday, November 15th, 2017.

The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) says leaves and brush, along with other yard waste, are banned from landfills and must not be placed in garbage or recycling carts.

DPW collects leaves, brush and yard waste separately from garbage and composts it, which conserves natural resources while saving the City money. Residents are also encouraged to mulch leaves and leave grass clippings on the lawn as it saves time and money — and adds nutrients to the soil.

Again, leaf pickup begins Sunday, October 1st and ends Wednesday, November 15th.