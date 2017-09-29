Family struggling after crash involving erratic tow truck driver leaves mom in critical condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A family is speaking out about a horrific hit-and-run crash that changed their lives. Three children are trying to recover as their mother fights for her life.

The mother was seriously injured in the hit-and-run crash that happened on Tuesday, September 19th involving a tow truck driver fleeing police. She was the working parent, supporting the family after the father passed away. Now, she can't do that. In fact, she may never be able to.

Police say 29-year-old Precious Murphy ran a stop sign driving a tow truck with a car in tow. A criminal complaint says she smashed the truck into the Sotelo's van near Locust and Pierce. Natalia Sotelo, her brother, and mother had to be sawed out of the wreckage.

Natalia has bruises, a brain injury, fractured skull and hip, plus hearing loss. Her brother has difficulty walking.

"I remember looking down at my hands, they were all bloody," said Natalia.

Police say after crashing into the Sotelo family, Murphy stole a car from a bystander. With police trying to stop her, she bit an officer and kept going despite the fact they pepper sprayed and tased her. She ran right over a police motorcycle to get away.

"I haven't really been thinking about what's going to happen to her, what I feel towards her just yet. I'm just mostly worried about my mom," said Natalia.

Maria Sotelo is in intensive care with critical injuries. The Sotelo's father passed away previously. Natalia has to stop her first semester in neuroscience at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

"We don't have any money because my mom was the one who made all the money, she was helping support us," said Natalia.

Julio's computer science studies at Cardinal Strictch are interrupted.

"I really don't know what to think about people like those. They're too crazy for people like us to comprehend," said Natalia.

Nareida Sotelo had to stop her first year in med school at Ohio State to help the family.

"Last week, we were all students and this week, we're praying that our mom makes it," said Nareida.

Murphy had no insurance and was driving on a suspended license. The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with their bills.