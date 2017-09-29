LIVE VIDEO: President Trump gives remarks to the National Association of Manufacturers

First look: Gino talks with Emma Stone about “Battle of the Sexes”

September 29, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- It's a battle of the sexes at the movie theater this weekend. The legendary 1973 man versus woman tennis showdown comes back tolife in the new movie "Battle of the Sexes." Gino sat down with Emma Stone for a first look.