Majority of fans don’t lock arms for anthem; Rodgers stands by request saying, “Beauty is, it’s a free country”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREEN BAY -- The Green Bay Packers asked fans to join them in locking arms during the national anthem ahead of Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bears. Our cameras and those on the national broadcast showed very few fans locking arms as the team requested. Aaron Rodgers said after the game, he has no regrets about the team's actions.

In the moments before the anthem, Troy Bonenberger -- who attended the game -- says there was more energy in the stadium than usual leading up to the national anthem.

"Some of the fans were yelling, 'USA! USA!' prior to the anthem when the flag on the field was unraveled and then after the anthem, a big chant of, 'USA!' was in the crowd," said Bonenberger.

Bonenberger was among a group of FOX6 employees who attended Thursday's game. When the anthem started, cameras showed fans but few locked their arms as players had suggested.

"I didn't see the fans locking arms or anything. I just saw the players but they definitely seemed to be more engaged," said Bonenberger.

Some small groups of fans could be seen following the players' suggestion.

"We wanted to do it for unity and also that we respect the flag and respect the people that have fallen for it," said Jarred Nickel, attended game.

After the Packers' win over the rival Bears, Aaron Rodgers says the fans' response doesn't bother him.

"It was an invitation to join us. Beauty is, it's a free country so they can choose to do it or not," said Rodgers.

The superstar quarterback says, regardless of the response, he stands by the team's actions.

"Sports and politics have always intersected and if we can help continue a conversation through a demonstration of unity -- like tonight -- I think that's a good thing," Rodgers said.

The gesture was in response to a growing debate around the country over some NFL players kneeling during the national anthem to protest what they believe is an epidemic of police brutality.

President Donald Trump has criticized the protests and said teams should cut those players.