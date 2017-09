Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE--It was a big night on the Milwaukee Lutheran campus. Not only was it Homecoming, they were also selected as the FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week. They played Shorewood/Messmer in an important game with playoff implications on the line. Kaitlin Sharkey has the highlights and reaction from the Red Knights big win.

Shorewood/Messmer 20

Milwaukee Lutheran 54

Final