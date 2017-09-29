Milwaukee Morse Marshall scores, scores, & scores some more against Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE-- Milwaukee Morse Marshall didn't let up in their City Conference game against Milwaukee Washington. Early on, defense steps up as Eagles Stephen Hurshka recovers the Washington fumble. That leads to a touchdown and an 8 to nothing lead. Morse Marshall's Carrion Taylor then breaks through and blocks the punt. The ball goes out of the end zone and it's a safety. The offense for the Eagles comes alive. Dennis Brown hits Carrion Taylor for the score. Morse Marshall goes on to the easy win.

Milwaukee Morse Marshall 53

Milwaukee Washington 24

Final