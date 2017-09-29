Only two more weekends to soak in one of Milwaukee’s most authentic Oktoberfest celebrations

MILWAUKEE -- You only have two more weekends to soak in one of Milwaukee's most authentic Oktoberfest celebrations. Carl spent the morning at the Bavarian Bierhaus, where the party is well underway.
Bavarian Bierhaus Famous Oktoberfest is BACK!
September 8-9, 15-16, 22-23, 29-30 & October 6-7
FRIDAYS: $25 per table of eight
SATURDAYS: $35 per table of 8
GENERAL ADMISSION: $10
Those who have downloaded our mobile app receive free admission to Oktoberfest on Friday nights and $5 admission on Saturday nights (first-time Bavarian Bierhaus mobile app downloaders also qualify for a free 1/2 liter of select beer, house wine, or soft drink in the Bierhaus).
Join us for all the Oktoberfest fun! Band line up is listed below. Keep checking back for more details or get up to date information, special offers and purchase tickets early in the Bavarian Bierhaus app.
Fri., Sept 29 Dale Dahmen and The Beats 7 pm
Sat., Sept. 30 Alta Kameraden 4 pm
Newtonburge Brass Band 7 pm
Fri., Oct 6 Copper Box Band 7 pm
Sat., Oct 7 Steve Meizner Band 7 pm