Overnight full closures: List of upcoming construction that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at everything that is going to impact your commute.

Zoo Interchange Project

Friday, September 29

Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at Bluemound Road for traffic switch - 10PM - 9AM

Overnight Full Closure I-94 East to I-41/894 South system ramp for traffic switch - 8PM - 9AM

*National Avenue entrance ramp to I-41/894 South closes - 8PM - late 2017

Saturday, September 30

*Greenfield Avenue entrance ramp to I-41/894 South reopens by 9AM

Sunday October 1

Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at Bluemound

Valley Bridges/Marquette Interchange Project

Friday, September 29

Weekend Full Closure I-94 East to I-794 East at the Marquette Interchange for bridge deck overlay, painting and lighting work - 11PM - 5:30 AM Monday,

October 2

(Includes full closure of 25th Street entrance ramp to I-94 East)

I-794 East is fully accessible from I-43 North and I-43 South

It will be a nice weekend. if you are headed downtown for the Lakefront Marathon, Discovery World Sci-Fi Family Day, Northwestern Mutual Open House....

Third Ward traffic exit I-94 East at 26th Street, right on St. Paul to Third Ward

(13th Street exit will remain open so that is an option as well)

Downtown traffic take I-43 North to Kilbourn Tunnel to downtown

There are many access points to downtown when approaching from the east so check event websites and follow alternate route signage.