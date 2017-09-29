Overnight full closures: List of upcoming construction that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at everything that is going to impact your commute.
Zoo Interchange Project
Friday, September 29
Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at Bluemound Road for traffic switch - 10PM - 9AM
Overnight Full Closure I-94 East to I-41/894 South system ramp for traffic switch - 8PM - 9AM
*National Avenue entrance ramp to I-41/894 South closes - 8PM - late 2017
Saturday, September 30
*Greenfield Avenue entrance ramp to I-41/894 South reopens by 9AM
Sunday October 1
Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at Bluemound
Valley Bridges/Marquette Interchange Project
Friday, September 29
Weekend Full Closure I-94 East to I-794 East at the Marquette Interchange for bridge deck overlay, painting and lighting work - 11PM - 5:30 AM Monday,
October 2
(Includes full closure of 25th Street entrance ramp to I-94 East)
I-794 East is fully accessible from I-43 North and I-43 South
It will be a nice weekend. if you are headed downtown for the Lakefront Marathon, Discovery World Sci-Fi Family Day, Northwestern Mutual Open House....
Third Ward traffic exit I-94 East at 26th Street, right on St. Paul to Third Ward
(13th Street exit will remain open so that is an option as well)
Downtown traffic take I-43 North to Kilbourn Tunnel to downtown
There are many access points to downtown when approaching from the east so check event websites and follow alternate route signage.