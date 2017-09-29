Pewaukee able to beat Brown Deer on the road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWN DEER--Brown Deer hosting Pewaukee and looking to pick up another win after beating Cudahy last week. The Falcons defense showing up early as Tejhaun Palmer forces the fumble and gets the recovery to stop the Pirates. Despite a nice run by Cedric Nettles, the Falcons wouldn't score on the drive. Pewaukee also goes to the ground and Seth Bickett with a nice gain of 30. Then it's Mason Beatty working hard for 13 yards, leading to a touchdown early in the 2nd quarter. Pewaukee doesn't look back from there.

Pewaukee 42

Brown Deer 19

Final