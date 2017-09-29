President Trump touts ‘giant, beautiful, massive’ tax cut

President Donald Trump says he’s working hard to help companies thrive, compete and grow.

President Trump tells the National Association of Manufacturers that the key is a “giant, beautiful, massive, the biggest ever in our country, tax cut.”

The president and congressional Republicans this week released the outlines of a nearly $6 trillion tax cut plan. The plan would deeply reduce taxes for corporations, and simplify tax brackets and nearly double the standard deduction used by most tax filers. But many details remain to be fleshed out.

President Trump says he’s working to level the playing field for American workers to they can better compete with workers around the world.