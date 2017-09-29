Recognize him? Lake Geneva police search for Phillips 66 armed robbery suspect

LAKE GENEVA — City of Lake Geneva police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in an armed robbery that happened Thursday night, September 28th.

According to police, around 9:23 p.m. a man walked into the Phillips 66 gas station located at 605 Williams Street in Lake Geneva, displayed a handgun and demanded money.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, 5’8″-5’10” tall, approximately 160-170 pounds. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a blue hooded sweatshirt and a dark-colored face mask.

If you recognize this man, you’re asked to contact the Lake Geneva Police Department at 262-248-4455.