Silver Alert: Search is on for 86-year-old George Koller of Greenfield

GREENFIELD — A Silver Alert has been issued for 86-year-old George Koller of Greenfield. He was last seen Thursday night, September 28th.

Koller reportedly signed in at a church service on W. Coldspring Road in Milwaukee from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. but has not returned home.

He may be driving a gray 2009 Toyota Prius with WI military plates: AGS16.

He is described as a while male, 5’7″ tall, 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with white and red stripes, black pants and eyeglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greenfield police at 414-761-5300.