Slenderman stabbing case: Morgan Geyser due in court for hearing ahead of trial

WAUKESHA — One of two Wisconsin girls charged with stabbing a classmate to please the fictitious horror character Slenderman is due in court for a hearing ahead of her trial.

Fifteen-year-old Morgan Geyser has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease to attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the 2014 attack on a classmate in Waukesha.

All three girls were 12 at the time.

Geyser's co-defendant, Anissa Weier, pleaded guilty in the case last month and a jury later concluded she was mentally ill at the time of the crime. She faces at least three years in a mental hospital when she is sentenced later this year.

Geyser's trial is scheduled to start Oct. 16.