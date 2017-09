Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Here in Milwaukee, we have plenty of options when it comes to finding a tasty burger. But sometimes a basic burger just won't cut it.

Luck for us, a local bar that's been around for 30 years is known for making amazing Reuben sandwiches had an idea. They decided to make a burger from the dish that's made from a Milwaukee institution. Brian and Cassandra give you a taste of another delicious and unique food item. Learn more about McBob's Pub & Grill.