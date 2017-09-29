Variety of intelligence points to Wisconsin elections threat

MADISON — Wisconsin elections leaders say a variety of intelligence gathered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security led to the conclusion that the state’s elections system had been targeted last year by Russia.

Elections officials said in a statement Friday that there’s no evidence the state’s elections systems were compromised or that Russian hacking attempts succeeded.

The state was first told on Sept. 23 by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that the state’s voter registration database had been scanned by Russian actors looking for weaknesses.

Homeland Security corrected that this week and said another agency had been scanned, but the goal was to access elections.

Wisconsin officials now say the state was determined to be targeted “based on a variety of sources, including intelligence information that cannot be publicly disclosed.”