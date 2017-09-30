Join the V100.7 Sista Strut: Celebrate breast cancer survivors, raise awareness

The annual V100.7 Sista Strut is set for Saturday, October 7th — and FOX6’s Mary Stoker Smith is once again proud to help kick off the event.

Breast Cancer statistics for Milwaukee women of color are staggering. The V100.7 Sista Strut unites the community and raises awareness about the disease and early detection. We’ll talk about the resources available and what to do if breast cancer is detected with the hope of ultimately finding the cure.

The V100.7 Sista Strut is a walk celebrating breast cancer survivors and honoring the memory of those we’ve lost. It’s a promise to inform, educate, and support breast cancer awareness in the Milwaukee area during October (Breast Cancer Awareness month).

The V100.7 Sista Strut kicks off at Estabrook Park Beer Garden in Milwaukee. The opening ceremonies are set for 8:45 a.m. — and the walk begins at 9:00 a.m.

This event is FREE! There is no need to register; just show up the day of the event by yourself or with a team!