Milwaukee Admirals fall in preseason finale

MILWAUKEE — Trevor Smith scored the Admirals lone goal of the night as they dropped a 3-1 decision to the Chicago Wolves in the pre-season finale on Saturday night at Panther Arena.

The Ads finished exhibition play with a 1-1 record.

The Wolves grabbed the early lead as Kenney Morrison and Brett Sterling each found the back of the net to give Chicago a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

After a scoreless second period, Ads Captain Trevor Smith cut the Wolves lead in half when he took a feed from Bobby Butler and beat Chicago netminder Maxime Lagace at 8:06 of the third.

However, Sterling’s second of the night stretched the Chicago lead back to two and Milwaukee would get no closer.

The Admirals begin the regular season with a pair of games next weekend against the Iowa Wild in Des Moines.

Milwaukee will open up the home portion of their schedule on Friday, October 20 at 7 pm against the Hershey Bears at Panther Arena.

Tickets can be purchased at the Admirals office, located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, during the week from 9:00 am-5:00 pm. In addition, tickets can be purchased over the phone by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000 or clicking here. Tickets are also available at the Panther Arena and Milwaukee Theatre Box Office.

