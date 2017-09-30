NFL suspends Bears’ Danny Trevathan 2 games for helmet-to-helmet hit on Packers’ Davante Adams

CHICAGO — Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan has been suspended for two games following his helmet-to-helmet hit on Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, the NFL reports.

The NFL says Trevathan was suspended by the league for a violation of player safety rules. The hit resulted in Adams being taken to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a concussion.

Adams was taken off the field on a stretcher with about 4 minutes left in the third quarter on Thursday night, September 28th after getting hit in the head during a tackle by Trevathan. The game was delayed for about 5 minutes while medical personnel tended to Adams. He gave a thumbs-up signal as he was wheeled off the field.

The Packers said he was conscious and taken to a hospital for evaluation for possible head and neck injuries, and that he had feeling in all of his extremities.

Trevathan was called for an unnecessary roughness penalty following Adams’ 8-yard catch. Green Bay won the game 35-14.

Adams posted to Twitter on Friday, saying he was home and “feeling great.”