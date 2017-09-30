Release your inner geek at Discovery World’s Sci-Fi Family Day

MILWAUKEE -- Discovery World's most popular, annual event is going on Saturday, September 30th. Sci-Fi fans of all ages can geek out at Sci-Fi Family Day!
About Sci-Fi Family Day (website)
Sci-Fi Family Day is back at Discovery World! See magnificent costumes, props, and displays while you interact with your favorite characters from the sci-fi world! Add to the fun of the day by dressing up as your favorite character!
Featuring:
- Performances by E.D.G.E of Orion – Lightsaber and Battle Demonstrations (subject to change)
- 10:00-10:45am: Lightsaber 101
- 11:00-11:45am: Lightsaber 101
- 12:30-1:00pm: Expo with Large Staged Fighting
- 1:45-2:30pm: Lightsaber 101
- 3:00-3:45pm: Battle Royale – Lightsaber vs Batleth
- 4:15-4:45pm: Character Costume Photo Shoot
- Wisconsin Garrison, 501st Legion
- Kenosha LEGO Users Group
- Midwinter Gaming Convention
- Milwaukee Time Lords
- Backwood Press (Sci-Fi Themed Original Art)
- The Toy Dimension
- Eric Donovan (Side-walk Chalk Artist with Sci-Fi Themed Creations)
- Heroes Alliance (Costumed Superheroes)
- MagneTag – Battle with foam swords and lightsabers
- Gilbane Media Studio
- International Fantasy Gaming Society
- MilRAWkee Alt. (Milwaukee Themed Sci-Fi Artist)
- Wisconsin Ghostbusters
- Tim Demeter, Local Comic Creator
- Additional artists, authors, and special guests!