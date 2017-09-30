Release your inner geek at Discovery World’s Sci-Fi Family Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Discovery World's most popular, annual event is going on Saturday, September 30th. Sci-Fi fans of all ages can geek out at Sci-Fi Family Day!

About Sci-Fi Family Day (website)

Sci-Fi Family Day is back at Discovery World! See magnificent costumes, props, and displays while you interact with your favorite characters from the sci-fi world! Add to the fun of the day by dressing up as your favorite character!

Featuring: Performances by E.D.G.E of Orion – Lightsaber and Battle Demonstrations (subject to change) 10:00-10:45am: Lightsaber 101 11:00-11:45am: Lightsaber 101 12:30-1:00pm: Expo with Large Staged Fighting 1:45-2:30pm: Lightsaber 101 3:00-3:45pm: Battle Royale – Lightsaber vs Batleth 4:15-4:45pm: Character Costume Photo Shoot

Wisconsin Garrison, 501st Legion

Kenosha LEGO Users Group

Midwinter Gaming Convention

Milwaukee Time Lords

Backwood Press (Sci-Fi Themed Original Art)

The Toy Dimension

Eric Donovan (Side-walk Chalk Artist with Sci-Fi Themed Creations)

Heroes Alliance (Costumed Superheroes)

MagneTag – Battle with foam swords and lightsabers

Gilbane Media Studio

International Fantasy Gaming Society

MilRAWkee Alt. (Milwaukee Themed Sci-Fi Artist)

Wisconsin Ghostbusters

Tim Demeter, Local Comic Creator

Additional artists, authors, and special guests!