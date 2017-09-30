Release your inner geek at Discovery World’s Sci-Fi Family Day

Posted 9:03 am, September 30, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- Discovery World's most popular, annual event is going on Saturday, September 30th. Sci-Fi fans of all ages can geek out at Sci-Fi Family Day!

About Sci-Fi Family Day (website)

Sci-Fi Family Day is back at Discovery World! See magnificent costumes, props, and displays while you interact with your favorite characters from the sci-fi world! Add to the fun of the day by dressing up as your favorite character!

Featuring:

  • Performances by E.D.G.E of Orion – Lightsaber and Battle Demonstrations (subject to change)
    • 10:00-10:45am: Lightsaber 101
    • 11:00-11:45am: Lightsaber 101
    • 12:30-1:00pm: Expo with Large Staged Fighting
    • 1:45-2:30pm: Lightsaber 101
    • 3:00-3:45pm: Battle Royale – Lightsaber vs Batleth
    • 4:15-4:45pm: Character Costume Photo Shoot
  • Wisconsin Garrison, 501st Legion
  • Kenosha LEGO Users Group
  • Midwinter Gaming Convention
  • Milwaukee Time Lords
  • Backwood Press (Sci-Fi Themed Original Art)
  • The Toy Dimension
  • Eric Donovan (Side-walk Chalk Artist with Sci-Fi Themed Creations)
  • Heroes Alliance (Costumed Superheroes)
  • MagneTag – Battle with foam swords and lightsabers
  • Gilbane Media Studio
  • International Fantasy Gaming Society
  • MilRAWkee Alt. (Milwaukee Themed Sci-Fi Artist)
  • Wisconsin Ghostbusters
  • Tim Demeter, Local Comic Creator
  • Additional artists, authors, and special guests!