“The Bucks family is heartbroken:” Bucks show support after the death of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s father

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo’s father, Charles Antetokounmpo, has passed away. The Milwaukee Bucks released a statement Saturday, September 30th showing their support to Giannis and his family.

The Bucks General Manager shared this statement:

The Bucks family is heartbroken about the sudden death of Giannis’ father, Charles. The entire organization, his teammates and coaches are here to support Giannis and his family during this incredibly difficult time. Charles was a big part of the Bucks and will be terribly missed by us all. On behalf of ownership, we express our utmost condolences and offer our prayers to Giannis and his family.