“Thuggish shootings:” Acting Milwaukee Co. Sheriff Schmidt orders high patrols on I-43

MILWAUKEE — Acting Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt has ordered more patrols on I-43 in response to the “thuggish shootings” this past week.

Sheriff Schmidt said in a news release Saturday, September 30th, “Our freeway system is not for outlaw behavior! Criminals who disregard the safety of others will be tracked down and incarcerated! You have my word, and the resources of the Sheriff’s Office.”

Officials are actively working on two open investigations regarding two freeway shootings. The sheriff’s office responded to a shots fired incident on I-43 on Monday, September 25th, near the Marquette Interchange due to an incident at Walnut Street — another shooting occurred Friday, September 30th near Capitol Drive. A man was shot and taken to the hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

Both shootings shut down traffic on I-43 for hours. They remain under investigation.

The sheriff’s office is currently looking for a known suspect in the September 30th shooting.