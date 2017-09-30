Wisconsin man pleads guilty in Iowa to child enticement

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A Wisconsin man has pleaded guilty to a federal count of enticement of a minor after investigators say he tried to meet a teen in central Iowa for sex.

The Courier reports that 26-year-old Carson Tyler Sibley, of LaCrosse, pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison when he’s sentenced at a later date.

Sibley is a registered sex offender for a 2013 conviction in connection with a child pornography investigation in Hawaii.

Prosecutors say Sibley was arrested in June after he allegedly traveled to Grundy County on May 29 to meet a boy under age 16. Officials say Sibley also tried to get the boy to engage in sexual conduct for the purpose of recording it.