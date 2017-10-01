× 2 arrested for OWI after early morning crash in Green Bay; 1 a 15-year-old boy

GREEN BAY — Two people were arrested for OWI after a crash in Green Bay early Sunday, October 1st — and one of them is just 15 years old.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m., at Main Street and Webster Avenue, according to WLUK.

Green Bay police told WLUK a 54-year-old man from Green Bay was arrested for his fourth OWI offense after he was removed from his vehicle following the crash.

The other driver, a 15-year-old boy from Green Bay, was arrested for OWI causing injury.