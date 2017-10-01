× Car crashes into house near 77th and Keefe

MILWAUKEE — A car crashed into a home early Sunday morning, October 1st and Milwaukee police are investigating the incident.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. near 77th and Keefe.

Officials said they responded to the scene for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found a car that had crashed into a house.

The driver was taken to the hospital for multiple injuries. Police said it is unclear if any of the driver’s injuries were gun shot related.

The investigation is ongoing.

