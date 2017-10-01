Kwik Trip listed as Wisconsin’s best gas station coffee

MILWAUKEE — A good cup of coffee can be hard to find, especially while on the road. But if you’re looking for that perfect on-the-go joe, Gas Buddy recently ranked the best gas station coffee in each state.

According to the app, Wisconsin’s best place to get gas station coffee: Kwik Trip. The gas station was also rated as the best in Minnesota as well.

GasBuddy data scientists reviewed nearly 2 million user reviews covering more than 140,000 retail locations where gasoline is sold, and found that 51 percent of GasBuddies gave positive ratings in the coffee category.

Their website said that brands needed to have at least 20 locations in a state to be included in the analysis.