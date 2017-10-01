Police: Man fatally shot on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a man was fatally shot on Milwaukee’s north side Sunday morning, October 1st.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. near the area of 41st and Auer.

Officials said when they responded, they found a man in his 50s on the ground. Despite life saving efforts, the victim died at the scene.

Milwaukee County Medical Examiner was called to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

