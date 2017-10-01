Rapper Jay-Z shows support for Kaepernick on ‘SNL’ season premiere

Away from Puerto Rico, the opening sketch of “Saturday Night Live” also brought on Kate McKinnon as Attorney General Jeff Sessions and commented on Trump’s attacks on NFL players who kneel during the National Anthem in protest of social and racial injustice.

Jay Z, the show’s musical guest, made a statement of his own during his musical performance on Saturday night.

The rapper wore a football jersey with the name “Colin K” on the back — a reference to quarterback Colin Kaepernick who was the first to kneel during the national anthem last fall.