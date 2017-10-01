“Very devastating:” Business owners with ties to Mexico, Puerto Rico step up after disasters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The husband and wife owners of a Milwaukee security company have ties to both Mexico and Puerto Rico, and they're working to help the victims of two natural disasters.

Feeling the weight of two natural disasters, the owners of JC Public Safety will drive to help families in Mexico and Puerto Rico.

"Anything you can bring over here will be appreciated," Jose Carrasquillo said Sunday, October 1st.

Carrasquillo is Puerto Rican. His wife, Juana is Mexican-American.

On Sunday, family members and employees collected donated items in the El Rey parking lot near S. 13th and Burnham.

"I have family and friends, and that's my island," Margie Arce said.

Arce has family in Puerto Rico -- devastated by Hurricane Maria.

"It's very difficult. It's very devastating. It's very sad knowing that everyone is going through this," Arce said.

Additionally, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake shook central Mexico, killing more than 300.

"My heart is with them and my prayers and I hope everything gets better soon," Arce said.

The Carrasquillo family wasn't asking for money -- but instead, lots of water and other supplies, like soap, baby wipes and clothing, and because they have such close ties to two areas in distress, their son Joshua made a flag.

"Because I'm Puerto Rican and Mexican. I told my dad we could use it for this special event. I think it turned out great!" Joshua said.

This donation drive continues until 6:00 p.m. Sunday.

