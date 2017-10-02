2 charged in connection with fatal shooting of pizza delivery driver due in court

MILWAUKEE — Two persons charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Clarence Taper, a pizza delivery driver, are due in court on Monday afternoon, October 2nd for their preliminary hearings.

The accused are 25-year-old D’Andre Kennedy and 17-year-old Mekael Kennedy — cousins.

Here are the charges the two suspects now face:

Armed robbery, party to a crime (M. Kennedy)

Felony murder, party to a crime (M. Kennedy)

Obstructing an officer (D. Kennedy)

Harboring or aiding a felon, falsifying information (D. Kennedy)

60-year-old Clarence Taper was apparently robbed while delivering an order to the neighborhood near 75th and Glenbrook on the city’s northwest side last Friday, September 15th. Taper was a father, grandfather and dedicated employee at Buddy’s Pizza and Steak.

Prosecutors say Mekael Kennedy ordered a pizza with the intent to rob Taper. When Taper arrived at an apartment near 75th and Glenbrook, investigators say Mekael Kennedy pulled out a gun to rob him. According to the criminal complaint, Mekael Kennedy told police “he shot the driver because the driver jumped at him.” He said he “thought the gun was on safety and he did not know how the gun went off.” The complaint indicates after the robbery, Mekael Kennedy “brought the pizza into the apartment” and he and D’Andre Kennedy ate the food.

The complaint indicates when police talked with D’Andre Kennedy, he took the gun from Mekael “and emptied the clip and put the clip back in the gun.” He then “cleaned the gun with Clorox wipes because he knew it could be traced to him so he cleaned Mekael’s fingerprints off of the gun.”

D’Andre Kennedy was arrested and charged for lying to investigators and destroying evidence.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.