GoFundMe account to provide relief, financial support to victims, families of Las Vegas mass shooting

LAS VEGAS — The Clark County Commission has established a Las Vegas Victims’ Fund on GoFundMe. Its goal is $500,000.

The GoFundMe page indicates money donated “will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting​.” CLICK HERE to visit the GoFundMe page and consider a donation.

As of mid-morning on Monday, October 2nd, officials indicated there were 58 dead and 515 wounded as a result of this mass shooting.

The gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, unleashed a hailstorm of bullets from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said.

Facebook has set up a crisis response page to help people determine whether their loved ones are safe.