GoFundMe account to provide relief, financial support to victims, families of Las Vegas mass shooting
LAS VEGAS — The Clark County Commission has established a Las Vegas Victims’ Fund on GoFundMe. Its goal is $500,000.
The GoFundMe page indicates money donated “will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting.” CLICK HERE to visit the GoFundMe page and consider a donation.
As of mid-morning on Monday, October 2nd, officials indicated there were 58 dead and 515 wounded as a result of this mass shooting.
The gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, unleashed a hailstorm of bullets from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said.
Facebook has set up a crisis response page to help people determine whether their loved ones are safe.