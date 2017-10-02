Los Angeles police: “There’s been NO shooting on USC Campus”

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police tweeted indicating there has been no shooting on the campus of University of Southern California.
Officer Irma Mota says calls came in around 12:20 p.m. Monday near the north end of campus, which is near downtown Los Angeles.
She says officers found no immediate evidence of gunfire. They are searching a building. She didn’t have any additional information.
USC sent out campus-wide alerts announcing police activity near Fertitta Hall. Students and faculty are being urged to avoid the area or shelter in place.
Again, there has been NO shooting according to LA police.
34.022352 -118.285117