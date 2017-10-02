Los Angeles police: “There’s been NO shooting on USC Campus”

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police tweeted indicating there has been no shooting on the campus of University of Southern California.

We can confirm there’s been NO shooting on @USC Campus. Systematic search was conducted in coordination with @USCDPS. No danger to community — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 2, 2017

Officer Irma Mota says calls came in around 12:20 p.m. Monday near the north end of campus, which is near downtown Los Angeles.

She says officers found no immediate evidence of gunfire. They are searching a building. She didn’t have any additional information.

USC sent out campus-wide alerts announcing police activity near Fertitta Hall. Students and faculty are being urged to avoid the area or shelter in place.

#LAPD responding to reports of a shooting on the @USC Campus. No confirmation at this point. Search in progress. More info as available — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 2, 2017

Again, there has been NO shooting according to LA police.