MFD reviews procedures after deadliest mass shooting in modern history: “A solid plan in place”

MILWAUKEE -- A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino rained heavy fire down on a crowd of over 22,000 at an outdoor country music festival. His bullets killed at least 59 people and wounded more than 500. The horrific images coming out of Nevada have prompted first responders in Milwaukee to consider how they would handle such a tragedy.

Deputy Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said Monday the fire department has a detailed plan for handling a mass shooting. Following the attack in Las Vegas, however, fire officials here felt prompted to go back and review that plan to make sure make sure the department is prepared for the worst.

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 01: People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was hear on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A gunman has opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas, leaving at least 20 people dead and more than 100 injured. Police have confirmed that one suspect has been shot. The investigation is ongoing. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Aaron Lipski, MFD deputy fire chief

"We have a very solid plan in place. We have trained collaboratively with law enforcement in the area. We have the willingness to help. I would say we're very well-equipped," Lipski said.

Lipski said any time there's an event expected to draw huge crowds like Summerfest or the Wisconsin State Fair, police and fire officials get together.

"We have a very close relationship with their intelligence folks so there's very good information sharing that goes in both directions," Lipski ssaid.

Salvation Army chaplain training

At the Salvation Army office Monday, 26 new chaplains went through training. Program Coordinator Alexis Twito said their soon-to-be colleagues were already trying to comfort relatives and witnesses the best they could.

Alexis Twito

"Chaplains to go the scene to provide emotional and spiritual care. They are to be a ministry of presence," Twito said. "We do have a strong presence with the Salvation Army in Las Vegas and we have heard from our affiliates there in the west and there are Salvation Army emotional and spiritual care teams at the hospitals."

While MFD officials in Milwaukee Monday prepared for a response they hope will never happen, Lipski admitted that, at the sight of a gunman raining bullets on a crowd, even the helpers can feel helpless.

"The scariest part for us, and certainly for the citizenry, is there is just going to be a loss," Lipski said.

The Salvation Army in Milwaukee had four chaplains still in Texas Monday comforting hurricane victims. Officials said they don't anticipate being called to Vegas, but they're ready if needed.

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 02: A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer stands in the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Ave. after a mass shooting at a country music festival nearby on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A gunman has opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas, leaving at least 20 people dead and more than 100 injured. Police have confirmed that one suspect has been shot. The investigation is ongoing. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

