“Heartbroken:” Pres. Trump says he’ll visit Las Vegas on Wednesday in wake of mass shooting

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he will travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday.

The president spoke Monday morning, hours after the shooting at a country music festival late Sunday killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400. It is the worst mass shooting in American history.

Pres. Trump said the nation must stay unified. He said that although he feels “such great anger at the senseless murder of our fellow citizens, it is our love that binds us today and always will.”

The president has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of a mass shooting in Las Vegas. At least 50 people were killed and hundreds injured in the shooting Sunday night at a country music concert.

Pres. Trump issued a proclamation Monday ordering flags be flown at half-staff until sunset Oct. 6.

The proclamation covers flags at the White House and all public buildings, military posts, naval stations and naval vessels throughout the United States and all territories. It also extends to embassies, military facilities and other sites overseas.

In the proclamation, Pres. Trump says the nation “is heartbroken.”