Public officials share their thoughts on mass shooting in Las Vegas

MILWAUKEE — The mass shooting in Las Vegas has stunned the world — and officials are sharing their condolences and thoughts on the matter. View a collection of statements below:

Sen. Ron Johnson (R – Wisconsin)

“My heart goes out to the victims, their families and the brave men and women who risked their lives to save others. My committee will work to support the federal role in investigating this attack and protecting against further threats. As Americans we must unite to defeat threats to our nation’s security – both foreign and domestic.”

DNC Chair Tom Perez

“This morning, America woke to news of the worst mass shooting in our history. Our hearts are with the people of Las Vegas and all those affected by this despicable act of terror. In the coming days, we will surely learn of the heroism of ordinary Americans and selfless first responders who risked their lives to save others. We will be reminded that the courage of the American people will always outlast the cruelty of cowards. As Americans, we cannot give in to fear or hatred. We must be united against all those who perpetrate such terror, and do everything we can to ensure that vicious attacks like this become a thing of the past.”