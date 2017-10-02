× Sheriff’s office: 1 dead after being struck by train in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person who was struck by a Canadian National Railroad train in the Village of Lomira late Sunday night, October 1st.

It happened 11:50 p.m. west of Industrial Drive, north of the grade crossing at CTH HH. This area is still in the village limits of Lomira.

Authorities say the train was northbound on the tracks at the time the person was struck. The area of the collision was not at a road crossing.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Lomira Fire Department and First Responders, Theresa EMS, and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

A medical helicopter was put on standby, but canceled after the person was found deceased at the scene.

Officials are still working to identify the individual who died.