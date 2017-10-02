Silver Alert: Search underway for 82-year-old man missing from Elkhorn

ELKHORN — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 82-year-old man missing from Elkhorn.

James “Jim” Brown stands 5’1″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen Monday, October 2nd around 5:00 p.m. when authorities say he left for Taco Bell in nearby Delavan.

He has not returned.

Police say he usually only drives to the grocery store and to the pharmacy. He has gotten lost previously and on that occasion was in the Burlington area.

He previously enjoyed fishing and woodworking and his wife is buried in Waukegan, Illinois, police said.

Brown has gray hair and hazel eyes. He walks with a hunched back. He was last seen wearing a button-up shirt, blue jeans and eyeglasses.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Elkhorn police.