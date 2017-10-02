× TMZ: Tom Petty rushed to the hospital in full cardiac arrest

MALIBU, California — Tom Petty was rushed to the hospital Sunday night, October 1st after he was found unconscious, not breathing and in full cardiac arrest, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

According to TMZ, EMTs rushed to Petty’s Malibu home and were able to get a pulse. He was rushed to the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital and TMZ’s sources have indicated he was put on life support.

Petty’s condition is unknown — but was critical from the moment he was found, according to TMZ.

Petty, who became famous with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in 1978 with “Breakdown,” is 66.

TMZ has been in touch with numerous people from Petty’s camp and they are clearly upset but not talking at this time.

Petty just wrapped a huge tour, ending at the Hollywood Bowl late last Monday.

This story is developing and will be updated.