“We need plenty of prayer:” Family grieves after mother, baby girl killed in violent crash

MILWAUKEE -- A mother of five and her young baby were killed after a violent crash on Milwaukee's north side early Monday, October 2nd. This after an SUV slammed into their vehicle at 35th and Capitol.

Condolences are pouring in for the family that is grieving heavily.

"We need plenty of prayer," said Brenda Dean, aunt. "We got one still here, but two are gone."

Dean is being a voice for the victim's parents, who are mourning too much to speak. She said loved ones are stunned and saddened after the crash killed 27-year-old Shakela Rhodes and her 11-month-old daughter, Aaliyah Ellis.

"Everybody is in shock right now," Dean said.

The grisly wreck happened around 1:15 a.m. Police say a 22-year-old man drove his SUV through a red light and struck Rhodes' car. She and her baby girl died at the scene. Dean said her other young niece, Tionna Williams, was seriously injured.

"That truck came and tore them up," Dean said. "She flew out the car, my great niece. But they revived her and she is in Children's Hospital."

The 14-year-old girl is in intensive care in critical condition.

"We are praying now she comes through this," Dean said.

As they look for strength and healing, family members are also looking for justice after police say the suspect was taken into custody at a hospital.

"We are going to court and they need to throw the key away on him," Dean said.

Four children are now left without a mother -- and a family left with only memories.

"Remember her as a happy person, outgoing very outspoken, lived her kids, loved her family, would do anything for anybody," said Marilyn Copeland, aunt.

A vigil is set to be held for the family at 35th and Capitol around 7:30 p.m. Monday.