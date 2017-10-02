Donations make a difference: Call the Hurricane Maria Disaster Relief Phone Bank Tuesday morning

MILWAUKEE — As more and more pictures and stories are coming out of Puerto Rico, we’re seeing the utter devastation Hurricane Maria left in her path.

FOX6 and the Red Cross are teaming up to offer comfort and relief to those facing the aftermath of Maria’s incredible destruction.

We’ll be hosting a Hurricane Maria Disaster Relief Phone Bank on Tuesday, October 3rd from 5:00 a.m. till noon.

Any donation, large or small, will make a difference to those who have lost so much.

Thank you for your continued generosity.​