24-year-old Milwaukee man charged in connection with shooting on I-43

MILWAUKEE — Criminal charges have been filed against a 24-year-old Milwaukee man in connection with a shooting that occurred on I-43 near Capitol Drive on Friday, September 29th. One man was shot and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

The accused is 24-year-old Jonathan Perez. He is facing one count of first degree reckless injury (use of a dangerous weapon) and one count of first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon).

According to the criminal complaint, on Friday, September 29th at about 4:50 p.m., deputies responded to a call about a shooting on I-43 southbound between Hampton and Capitol Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found a Ford Explorer in the right distress lane with a bullet hole on the front driver’s side door, near the handle. A deformed bullet was also recovered from the interior of the Ford, on the passenger side near the front passenger door frame.

The complaint indicates the driver of the Ford Explorer and his front seat passenger, a co-worker, were heading home from their workplace in Brown Deer when the shooting occurred. The driver told investigators that freeway traffic was very heavy, and that the Ford Explorer was stopped in freeway traffic along with numerous other vehicles.

According to the complaint, once they reached the area of I-43 and Capitol Drive, the driver of the Ford Explorer observed a black Toyota Corolla alongside the Ford, also southbound on I-43. The driver of the Toyota, later identified as Jonathan Perez, was also a co-worker of the two people traveling in the Ford Explorer. The victim stated that he also observed a woman, yet another co-worker, in the front seat of the Toyota.

The driver of the Ford told investigators that when the two vehicles were next to each other, he observed Perez point “a chrome semi-automatic pistol at him and shoot one time.” The driver of the Ford stated that the bullet grazed his right thigh. The passenger in the Ford was shot in the leg and hand. Specifically, his left middle finger had been struck by the bullet and nearly severed from his hand.

According to the complaint, the driver of the Ford Explorer stated that Perez had just been fired from his job earlier that same day.

The passenger traveling with Perez, later identified as his girlfriend, told police they were on their way home from work when she saw Perez produce a handgun, reach across her, and fire once from the front passenger window into another vehicle.

The southbound freeway was shut down between Silver Spring and North Avenue for about three-and-a-half hours while deputies canvassed the freeway for evidence.

Sheriff’s officials said MCSO detectives and members of the US Marshal’s Task Force and the ATF Task Force arrested Perez Monday afternoon, October 2nd. A source told FOX6 News there was a traffic stop near 1st and Virginia and Perez gave up peacefully.