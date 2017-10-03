Concrete repair scam: 2 men wearing traffic vests steal hundreds from elderly West Allis resident

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are warning the public after two men scammed an elderly citizen out of hundreds of dollars by promising they’d do concrete work for him.

According to police, two men named “John” and “Sam,” knocked on the door of an elderly man who lives near 79th and Oklahoma in West Allis. They promised to do some concrete work and convinced the elderly man to give them hundreds of dollars, and then left. They never returned to complete the work.

Officials describe “John” as a white male, about 23 years of age, 5’9″ tall, about 165 pounds. Authorities describe “Sam” as a white male, about 55 years of age, 6’3″ tall, about 185 pounds.

The men were wearing yellow reflective traffic vests. Police say they were driving a beige two-door pickup, possibly a 2017 Toyota Tacoma, with a logo of “A&P.”

If you know any details related to this incident, or the identities of the men involved, you’re asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.