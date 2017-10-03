Donate generously: FOX6, Red Cross team up for Maria Aftermath Disaster Relief Phone Bank

MILWAUKEE — As more and more pictures and stories are coming out of Puerto Rico, we’re seeing the utter devastation Hurricane Maria left in her path.

FOX6 and the American Red Cross have teamed up to offer comfort and relief to those facing the aftermath of Maria’s incredible destruction.

The Maria Aftermath Disaster Relief Phone Bank is open today, October 3rd from 5:00 a.m. until noon.

Please call 414-355-3160 now and make a pledge to help those in dire need. Any donation, large or small, will make a difference to those who have lost so much.

You can also CLICK HERE to make an on-line donation, or text MARIA to 90999 to make an instant $10 donation.

Thank you for your generosity.