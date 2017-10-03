Governor of Puerto Rico: 34 dead as a result of Hurricane Maria

TOPSHOT - A car drives on a damaged road in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Humacao, Puerto Rico on October 2, 2017. President Donald Trump strenuously defended US efforts to bring relief to storm-battered Puerto Rico, even as one island official said Trump was trying to gloss over 'things that are not going well,' two weeks after devastating Hurricane Maria left much of the island without electricity, fresh water or sufficient food. / AFP PHOTO / Ricardo ARDUENGO (Photo credit should read RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP/Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - A car drives on a damaged road in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Humacao, Puerto Rico on October 2, 2017. President Donald Trump strenuously defended US efforts to bring relief to storm-battered Puerto Rico, even as one island official said Trump was trying to gloss over 'things that are not going well,' two weeks after devastating Hurricane Maria left much of the island without electricity, fresh water or sufficient food. / AFP PHOTO / Ricardo ARDUENGO (Photo credit should read RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP/Getty Images)
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The governor of Puerto Rico says the official death toll from Hurricane Maria has been increased to 34 from 16.
Gov. Ricardo Rossello also says he believes the hurricane caused $90 billion in damage across the island.
The governor made the announcement at a news conference following U.S. President Donald Trump’s short visit to the U.S. territory to assess the storm’s impact.
During his stop, Trump congratulated Puerto Ricans for avoiding a high death toll of “a real catastrophe like Katrina.” As many as 1,800 people died in 2005 when Hurricane Katrina breached levees protecting New Orleans.