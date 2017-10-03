Help those in dire need: FOX6, Red Cross team up for Maria Aftermath Disaster Relief Phone Bank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's been two weeks since Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico -- yet recovery efforts are just beginning to scratch the surface. Tens of thousands of people are still without power and running water -- and getting help to people is incredibly difficult given the overwhelming destruction.

FOX6 and the American Red Cross have teamed up to offer comfort and relief to those facing the aftermath of Maria’s incredible destruction.

The Maria Aftermath Disaster Relief Phone Bank is open today, October 3rd from 5:00 a.m. until noon.

Please call 414-355-3160 now and make a pledge to help those in dire need. Any donation, large or small, will make a difference to those who have lost so much.

You can also CLICK HERE to make an on-line donation, or text MARIA to 90999 to make an instant $10 donation.

Thank you for your generosity.