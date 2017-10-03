Just Between Friends: Afford the brands and styles you want, while saving money

WEST BEND -- Brian Kramp spent the morning in West Bend to preview the Just Between Friends Fall/Winter sales event being held October 4th-7th at Washington County Fair Park. Just Between Friends is a consignment event for kids clothes, toys, shoes, and more. Brian will take us through the process of buying and selling items.
Everyone has the right to feel good about providing well for their families—that’s why we created Just Between Friends. We have helped over 1 million families—just like yours—afford the brands and styles they want, all while saving hundreds of thousands of dollars across North America. At your local sales event, you’ll find all the brands and equipment you need at prices that fit your budget—so you can raise confident, stylish, good-looking kids!
We understand: Everyone wants the BEST for their kids, but we don’t want to break the family budget! That’s where Just Between Friends comes in. At a Just Between Friends event, you can:
SHOP rows and rows of baby and children’s shoes, toys, clothing, maternity, and baby equipment at 50 to 90% off retail
SELL your items as a consignor and earn from 60 to 70% on your item sales
HELP OUT at the sale and make new friends—plus you get a lot of OTHER perks too!
And it’s not just about saving money and making money. It’s about building community—a group of involved, caring friends, families, and neighbors that come together to support one another for these twice-a-year, safe, clean, organized sales events.
Helping Local, Family-Supporting Charities
Another HUGE part of JBF is the local charities with whom we partner to reach even MORE people within our communities. Each sales event donates items and goods to these local organizations which help local women, children, and families. We serve groups that provide clothing closets, crisis centers, transitional emergency care, food banks, and so many other wonderful services.
Why We Do This
Since 1997 our Mission Statement has been the same. We still pursue this mission today:
To glorify God by bringing communities and families together in a welcoming, friendly venue that allows them to care for children and be good stewards of what they have been given.
We do not take for granted the good that comes from each sales event or the trust our families place in our commitment to hold safe, family-supporting events, season after season. We are dedicated to our communities because we are a part of these communities. We are moms, dads, aunts, uncles, and grandparents who are invested in making our small parts of the world a better place. We are bargain lovers, of course, but beyond that, we believe in being good stewards of our resources—taking care of each other and the environment—and reaching out a hand to those who need it (as we all do at one time or another).