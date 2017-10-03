Just Between Friends: Afford the brands and styles you want, while saving money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST BEND -- Brian Kramp spent the morning in West Bend to preview the Just Between Friends Fall/Winter sales event being held October 4th-7th at Washington County Fair Park. Just Between Friends is a consignment event for kids clothes, toys, shoes, and more. Brian will take us through the process of buying and selling items.

About Just Between Friends (about)

Everyone has the right to feel good about providing well for their families—that’s why we created Just Between Friends. We have helped over 1 million families—just like yours—afford the brands and styles they want, all while saving hundreds of thousands of dollars across North America. At your local sales event, you’ll find all the brands and equipment you need at prices that fit your budget—so you can raise confident, stylish, good-looking kids! We understand: Everyone wants the BEST for their kids, but we don’t want to break the family budget! That’s where Just Between Friends comes in. At a Just Between Friends event, you can:

SHOP rows and rows of baby and children’s shoes, toys, clothing, maternity, and baby equipment at 50 to 90% off retail

SELL your items as a consignor and earn from 60 to 70% on your item sales

HELP OUT at the sale and make new friends—plus you get a lot of OTHER perks too!

