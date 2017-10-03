“Los Sonidos Unidos:” Turner Hall to host benefit concert for Maria victims in Puerto Rico

MILWAUKEE — Turner Hall Ballroom will host a benefit concert for Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico on Sunday, October 15th.

The concert is being organized by the United Community Center and Latino Arts in partnership with the Pabst Theater Group, American Red Cross and other community partners.

It’s being called “Los Sonidos Unidos,” and will feature the Latino Arts Strings Program musicians, members of De La Buena, Bahia, Bombazo with Pandanza Dancers, Cache as well as other local bands.

Restaurant vendors including Cubanitas, Café el Sol, Antigua Latin Café, WWBIC Coffee will also join in this effort.

According to a press release from concert organizers, the evening will showcase the strength and unity of Milwaukee and its solidarity with friends and family in Puerto Rico and Mexico. The goal is to bring hope to those affected by the devastating earthquake in Mexico and Hurricane Maria in the Caribbean Islands.

A minimum of a $20 donation per person will be requested at the door (cash or check to “Red Cross” is preferred). Also available at the concert will be a “Text to Give” phone number. Guests who are unable to attend the event will have the opportunity to donate online.

The American Red Cross will be the beneficiary of the concert.