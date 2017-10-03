× Milwaukee Public Schools launches new Dept. of Black and Latino Male Achievement

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) launched on Monday, October 2nd the new Department of Black and Latino Male Achievement.

A news release from MPS says “this department will work specifically address the glaring disparities in academic and life outcomes for young men and boys of color and to implement programs that improve their lives.”

On Monday, the new staff, city leaders and students met at Pulaski High School to discuss how this new effort will positively impact young men and boys of color, MPS and the city.

As part of Monday’s launch, students also took part in a variety of interactive stations including:

Poetry workshop based on manhood development

True Skool printmaking

STEM activity led by Rockwell Automation

“Changing the narrative” conversation about the ways young men of color are often portrayed in the media and viewed in the community