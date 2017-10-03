Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN -- Nestled into a couple hundred acres of land in Franklin is a place that helps feed the hungry in Milwaukee. Carl is checking out the Hunger Task Force Farm -- and helping with their worthwhile work.

About the Hunger Task Force Farm (website)

Dig in with us at the Hunger Task Force Farm where we grow fresh fruits and vegetables to feed hungry people in our community.

The Farm is located at 9000 S. 68th Street in Franklin (53132). Requirements: Activity requires lifting, twisting, bending, and volunteers to be on their feet for the entire three-hour activity.

Closed-toe sturdy shoes must be worn – no sandals.

Dress appropriately for working outdoors. Layers are recommended, as is clothing that allows maximum flexibility.

Volunteers must be 16 years of age or older. An adult chaperone must accompany anyone between 12-15 years of age. Chaperones must also fill out a volunteer application.

Apply to volunteer as an individual or group below. This application can be used for all Hunger Task Force volunteer activities.

If you have submitted a volunteer application in the past, please contact Sarah Anderson at (414) 238-6499 or sarah.anderson@hungertaskforce.org.